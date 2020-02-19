‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Danielle Herrington Rocks Floral Lingerie On Instagram

Sports Illustrated bombshell, Danielle Herrington, has been busy lately sharing Instagram updates of her catwalk appearances, daily outfits, selfies, and more. And yesterday, she turned up the heat with a new lingerie pic as she rocked a floral ensemble in a room filled with flowers.

The model sat on the ground with her right knee bent towards her body and her left leg behind her as she held a white-and-red carnation in her hands. She gave a sultry look for the camera with her lips closed in a flirty smile.

Her lingerie was light periwinkle with a colorful floral design throughout, including orange, yellow, pink, and blue flowers. The bra offered plenty of support and allowed her to flaunt her cleavage and her bottoms had a low waistline that rested inches below her belly button. Her toned abs were hard to miss and her skin looked glowing in the light.

Danielle wore a colorful makeup application to match her backdrop, including bright pink-purple lipstick, shimmery purple eyeshadow, and a dash of blush. She wore her hair up in a bun and accessorized with an elaborate headdress made up of purple, pink, and white flowers. The theme extended to her light purple floral earrings, and she also sported a white bracelet on her left wrist but no necklace.

Moreover, the floor and the chair beside her was covered with flowers in multiple shades. There were bright red, yellow, and light pink carnations strewn about with larger mounds of what looked like Gypsophila flowers.

Behind her was a couple of windows with light streaming in, bordered by elaborate walls with wainscoting. Beside her to her left was a vintage-looking off-white chair with polka dot fabric and gold trim.

The stunner’s adoring followers took to the comments section with their many compliments.

“Wow! Here comes spring!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Flowers never looked so good,” wrote a fan.

“Like a young Beyonce,” declared a third social media user.

“Hereeeee for this,” gushed a supporter.

In addition, Danielle flaunted her figure in another eye-catching ensemble on October 4, 2019, that time in a bikini with a sheer overlay. The stunner posed outside for the video, wearing an off-the-shoulder top and matching thong bottoms. The sheer fabric featured feathers throughout that added a flirty vibe to her look. The beauty completed her outfit with a hat and wore her hair down in its natural curls, with the video giving fans a good look at her booty.