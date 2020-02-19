Indiana Man With ‘Crime Pays’ Tattoo On His Forehead Nabbed By Cops After Car Chase

An Indiana man with the words “Crime Pays” tattooed across his forehead was picked up by cops after a high-speed chase and charged with a string of crimes including car theft.

The incident took place in Terre Haute, where cops say 38-year-old Donald Murray led them on a short chase before crashing his car into a tree and fleeing on foot. As WTWO reported, the chase stretched through several streets in the city and ended when police caught up with Murray.

As the report noted, Murray gained a bit of viral infamy when he was featured on an episode of the television show Live PD, where viewers saw him again allegedly fleeing from police after he was seen driving without lights.

Murray was initially able to elude police, and the Terre Haute Police Department then put out a statement asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect. Because the incident took place on the popular television show, the Live PD Twitter account also shared information about Murray including how anyone who saw the man and his conspicuous tattoo could alert authorities.

#UPDATE #LivePDNation if you have any tips on Donald Murray’s whereabouts, please call 812-232-1311 pic.twitter.com/fP8jomxAK1 — Live PD on A&E (@OfficialLivePD) December 1, 2019

The tweet prompted hundreds of likes, shares, and comments, and may have helped put pressure on the alleged criminal while he was on the run from police.

Not long after the televised incident, Murray was later arrested and booked into jail. The Indiana man was originally held without bail after that arrest, which included charges for criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement, but was eventually let out of jail on January 14 on his own recognizance.

Murray’s unusual and seemingly ironic tattoo helped his appearance gain national attention, but the televised run-in with the law apparently wasn’t enough to keep the Indiana man out of trouble with the law, being picked up on similar charges just three months later.

In both instances, many national and local news outlets poked fun at the accused criminal’s choice of tattoo, including a story from CNN that pointed out the irony of his choice of ink.

“How’s this for irony. A man with a tattoo that says ‘Crime Pays’ on his forehead has been arrested in Indiana,” the report noted.

For his latest arrest, Murray was charged with a slew of violations including resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft, WTWO reported. It was not clear if Murray was given bail for his latest arrest, or if he had a lawyer.