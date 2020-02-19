‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Reaches Bombshell Status In Fuzzy Pink Crop Top & Insanely Tight Jeans

Nata Lee is looking and feeling amazing in a recent photo that was added to her popular feed. As fans who follow the blond bombshell on the platform know, she has never been shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure in a variety of NSFW outfits that include plenty of bikinis and lingerie. In the most recent update that was shared on her sultry feed, the model slayed in a cropped sweater and jeans.

The setting of the snap was picture-perfect with the famous DJ standing on a balcony that was surrounded by snow-filled mountains. She tagged herself in Crans, Montana, where she struck a pose in profile, looking off into the distance with a slight smile on her face. The model looked gorgeous as she wore her long blond locks down and waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Lee accessorized her outfit with a pink beanie cap that had a fun pom-pom on top. The model left little to the imagination while clad in a fuzzy pink crop top that showed off her taut tummy. She paired the look with skintight jeans that hugged her toned legs and pert derriere.

The photo has only been live on the beauty’s account for a short time but it’s garnering a ton of attention.

Aside from getting over 320,000 likes, the post has amassed over 2,500-plus comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the shot to let Lee know that she looks stunning while countless others gushed over her figure. A few more were left speechless and opted to comment with emoji rather than words.

“What a figure!! You just make my jaw drop open every time you post a pic!” one fan gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji.

“GOOD MORNING 007!! YOU ARE SO HOT,” a second fan commented, adding a few red heart emoji.

“You are my best super beauty,” another added, following up with a few red heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the social media star stunned in another hot look, that time posing in one that was slightly more revealing. In the photo, Lee almost bared it all in a matching set that included a white push-up bra and matching panties. Her toned, tanned legs and taut tummy took center stage in the image. It comes as no shock that fans went wild over it.