‘Stranger Things’: A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Was Hidden In The Season 4 Trailer

A man may have no name. However, it appears that this Game of Thrones actor may also have detected being noticed in the latest trailer for Season 4 of Netflix‘s Stranger Things., according to Digital Spy.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Netflix’s Stranger Things. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a new trailer for the upcoming season of Stranger Things has been released recently. While most viewers were excited at the confirmation that fan-favorite, Jim Hopper (David Harbour), was still alive, it appears that something else was completely overlooked.

Within the trailer, a familiar face from HBO’s epic fantasy series was quietly going about his business. During the clip, Tom Wlaschiha was sighted. For those who may not recognize the name, Wlaschiha played Jaqen H’ghar in Game of Thrones and trained Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) in the ways of the Faceless Men of Braavos. Not seen since Season 6, Jaqen last appeared at the House of Black and White.

Now, it seems that he has traveled all the way from Braavos to Russia.

For those who missed it, Wlaschiha appears very briefly around the 0.27-second mark in the new trailer. In addition, Netflix later confirmed his arrival by way of a tweet welcoming the actor to the series.

super excited to have Tom Wlaschiha in our Stranger Things family! pic.twitter.com/CjXMGWeA1e — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) February 14, 2020

So far, there has been little information about the upcoming season and even less regarding Wlaschiha’s role. However, judging by the Season 4 clip, he is a member of the same Russian organization that was featured in Season 3 of Stranger Things. He appears to be one of the guards tasked with making sure the prisoners working on a train line do not escape and he, along with the other guards, carries a weapon as he surveys the chain gang.

Hopper is seen at the very end of this clip and is one of the prisoners working hard in the cold conditions. As a result of this, it seems possible he may have some sort of interaction with Wlaschiha’s character.

In Hawkins, the general assumption is that Hopper died in the Season 3 finale so it seems unlikely that a rescue party will be heading Hopper’s way any time soon. However, viewers will have to tune into Season 4 in order to find out for sure.

As yet, no release date has been announced regarding the Season 5 premiere of Stranger Things. However, previous seasons are currently streaming on Netflix.