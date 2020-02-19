Prosecutors Could Be Building A Case Against Olivia Jade Giannulli, Expert Says

'It's a message to her parents that if they want to protect her daughter, they better play ball,' said expert Eric Schiffer.

Brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer thinks that prosecutors may be building a case against Olivia Jade Giannulli, the 20-year-old daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli. Schiffer explained why the recent public release of Olivia’s fake crew resume may be a very pointed legal move by prosecutors as they potentially prepare to file charges against her, according to Deseret News.

While Olivia was certainly affected by the college admissions scandal both professionally and socially, she hasn’t been hit with any charges herself thus far. That may be subject to change in the near future. It really comes down to how much she knew about her parents alleged illegal activity and how much she worked with them to falsely present herself as a crew recruit in order to secure a spot at the University of Southern California. If anything, Schiffer says Olivia should be preparing for the worst right now.

“You know, she may face her own charges. I mean, they released that document. Who knows what they’re gonna do? To me, that was a clear and present danger signal coming from the prosecution that she may get charged. And it’s a message to her parents that if they want to protect her daughter, they better play ball.”

Even though Loughlin and her husband have a great legal team surrounding them, it will likely take more than that to protect Olivia and her sister Isabella. As The Inquisitr previously reported, inside sources have already said that prosecutors intend to use Loughlin’s daughters against her in court, whether the girls eventually face their own charges or not.

In the case that Olivia does end up stepping away from this whole mess without any legal repercussions, Schiffer does not expect Olivia’s life to ever go back to the way it was before. By this he means that she will likely never secure the same major brand endorsements she was bringing in on social media and through her YouTube account prior to the scandal.

“She could get some secondary second-level brands that may be one of monetize off of her social media following. But I’m not sure that anyone’s going to view her as someone that is a role model and someone that they can look to for good counsel,” he explained.

Olivia was previously successful on YouTube, known for her makeup and fashion videos. She has only posted a couple of videos since the scandal, neither of which were not received very well.