WWE News: Matt Riddle Responds To Randy Orton’s Twitter Jab

Randy Orton took aim at Matt Riddle on Twitter following Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event. Responding to a photo Riddle shared of his Tag Team Championship victory with Pete Dunne, “The Viper” told him to “f*** off.” Many fans have interpreted the tweet as an attack on “The King of Bros,” and never one to stay quiet on social media, Riddle has finally responded to “The Viper’s” alleged jab.

While some fans believe Orton was criticizing the NXT star, others viewed it as a compliment. Riddle appears to be in this camp as well, as he took to Twitter to thank the veteran superstar for the post, while also pleading with the multi-time World Champion not to attack him like he did to Edge and Matt Hardy on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw.

“I woke up at the crack of noon today and saw this, and all I could think was “Randy is the Coolest! Also don’t smash my head with a chair bro.””

If Orton’s tweet really was intended to criticize Riddle, he’s the latest WWE veteran to take umbrage with the young superstar. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar reportedly aren’t fans of the NXT star because they feel he doesn’t respect the hierarchy of the wrestling business.

Bros

Stallions

Broserweights

Champions pic.twitter.com/WPHU4mvkrQ — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) February 18, 2020

Riddle has repeatedly stated he intends on retiring Lesnar someday, and he’s been very critical of Bill Goldberg’s wrestling ability. Furthermore, Lesnar even confronted Riddle backstage at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, telling him that they’d never work together. However, Riddle still intends on retiring “The Beast” someday.

McMahon also reportedly reviews Riddle as an outsider since he came from UFC and the independent circuit. The boss is known for favoring superstars WWE has created, though there have been exceptions in the past, such as AJ Styles, who is highly regarded by the company.

According to Triple H, though, there is no backstage heat on Riddle. As documented by Ringside News, “The Game” insisted that McMahon doesn’t have a problem with him, and he’s a fan of Riddle calling out Lesnar.

“I’m entertained by it. If someone has a problem with it then they’ll come to me and I’ll help deal with the problem.”

It remains to be seen if Riddle will ever face Lesnar in the squared circle, but he’ll undoubtedly keep trying. However, the upstart superstar appears to have a fan in Triple H, and that goes a long way in WWE.