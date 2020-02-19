‘Bachelor’ Alum Jubilee Sharpe Arrested For DUI In Florida

There have been plenty of scandals for 'Bachelor' nation lately.

Jubillee Sharpe, a Bachelor alum, was arrested for driving under the influence this past Sunday in Palm City, Florida. At 6:03 am she was pulled over and asked to submit to a blood alcohol test. When she refused, she had no choice but to give up her license. She was booked into the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and was released just before 12:00pm, according to Page Six.

Luckily, there were no injuries or accidents as a result of Sharpes impaired driving. At the time of her arrest, she was driving her own 2012 Honda. She will have to appear in court on March 9 for her arraignment.

Sharpe’s birth name is Faviola Jubilee Sharpe and she is 29-years-old. She is an Army veteran and is known for her appearance on Ben Higgins season of The Bachelor in 2016. While she and Higgins had an initial connection, he later sent her home because he did not feel that their relationship was going to progress. Later, she got a second chance at love when she appeared in two additional seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

Unfortunately, Sharpe is not the only woman associated with the Bachelor franchise to make headlines regarding a DUI last week. On Monday night, Victoria Fuller’s DUI arrest from 2017 resurfaced on social media. It was not the best time for this skeleton from her past to come out as it came before a very controversial hometown date episode. Bachelor Peter Weber never actually got to meet Fuller’s family because of a spat they had beforehand.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Fuller almost got herself landed in jail after her DUI arrest. She plead guilty to the charges against her and was initially sentenced to a year behind bars. Nevertheless, her sentence was later changed to a year of supervised probation instead. During this time, she was not allowed to consume alcohol and could only drive to destinations that had been approved by the court, such as work. Finally, she had to pay a $250 fine.

This is not the only scandal to come out of Fuller’s time on The Bachelor. Just days ago she publicly apologized for her association with a White Lives Matter campaign. While the slogan referred to saving fish, many didn’t appreciate the sentiment, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“My intention was only to support an endangered species. I want to say that I unequivocally reject the beliefs of the white lives matter movement or any propaganda that supports racism of any kind,” she said.