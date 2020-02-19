Melissa Riso Puts On Sexy Display In Barely-There Swimsuit

Melissa Riso is dropping jaws in another insanely sexy Instagram share. As fans who follow the black-haired beauty on social media know, the model has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in a variety of NSFW outfits, including bikinis, lingerie, crop tops, and more. In the latest update that was added to her stunning feed, the bombshell smoldered once again.

For the brand new photo op, Riso faced her backside to the camera, looking over her shoulder and off into the distance. The social media star wore her long, dark locks down and straight as they fell all the way down to her derriere. Like she normally does, she rocked a stunning application of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

She left little to the imagination in terms of clothing while clad in a gray one-piece that showcased her pert derriere, as well as her toned and tanned legs. Over the top of the suit, the beauty wore a jean jacket that draped off of her shoulders, suggesting she was certainly dressed to impress.

In the caption of the post, the model geotagged her location at Runyon Canyon Park and told her followers that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is really important to her.

The post has not been live on her account for too long but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 10,000 likes, in addition to over 200 comments. Some of Riso’s admirers commented on the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her figure. A few more were left speechless and opted to comment using their choice of emoji, most notably the flame and heart.

“You look gorgeous and beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding a few kissy-face emoji.

“Looking gorgeous with that physique and those booty gains, keep putting in work,” a second social media user added.

“Hi sweetheart you do look fantastic,” another raved, in addition to a few various emoji.

This is not the first time in recent days that Riso has sizzled in an incredibly revealing outfit. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that she sizzled in lingerie in honor of Valentine’s Day. On top, the bombshell put on a chesty display in a lacy red bra that showed off ample amounts of cleavage. She paired the look with matching bottoms that were just as hot, and it comes as no surprise that the post earned her rave reviews from fans.