Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Skimpy Little Black Dress

Brunette bombshell Emily Ratajkowski thrilled her 25.4 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap in which she rocked a revealing little black dress. Emily didn’t include any indication in the caption of the post of where the photo was taken, instead merely allowing her followers to enjoy the snap without any context.

The background of the snap was dark, with only a few details standing out including a patterned floor and a few other people. Emily was the focal point in the snap, and her skin appeared to glow. The dress Emily wore had a low-cut neckline that revealed plenty of her tantalizing cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders, and the dress had a form-fitting silhouette that clung to her curves.

Though the dress itself was fairly low-cut, it was made even more scandalous by the slit down the middle with metallic fasteners. The detail exposed a few inches of Emily’s toned stomach, and flashed a bit more skin. The picture was cropped right below Emily’s hips, so the whole look wasn’t visible, but the dress appeared to have the same detail on both legs as was present on the bodice. Tantalizing peeks of her thigh were visible in the ensemble.

Emily had her long brunette locks parted in the middle and then pulled up into a messy bun. Her makeup was neutral yet chic, with a soft nude shade on her lips, and just enough eye makeup to accentuate her warm brown eyes. She paired the shot with a caption in Italian, and seemed to be channelling some European flair in the picture.

Emily’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the picture received 803,400 likes within just five hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sizzling outfit, and the picture received 2,100 comments in the same short time frame.

“What a babe,” one fan commented.

Another fan picked up on Emily’s Italian caption and responded with “bella principessa.”

“Emily, you’re a princess!” another fan said.

“You’re so beautiful,” one follower added.

Emily frequently thrills her Instagram followers with sizzling shots in which she’s wearing very little at all. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a revealing bikini while hanging out on the beach. The swimsuit was from her swimwear and lingerie brand, and Emily showcased the colorful bikini with eye-catching details while also flaunting her toned physique and ample assets.