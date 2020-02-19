‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Face Backlash Over Their Wedding Pastor

Brittany Cartwright faced backlash after revealing she would have her childhood pastor officiate their wedding.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright faced backlash in 2019 after it was revealed that she had chosen her childhood pastor to officiate their wedding in June of last year and on tonight’s new episode of the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, fans will watch as Cartwright breaks down to her co-stars.

In a sneak peek at the February 18 episode shared by Bravo, Taylor was seen approaching Cartwright after seeing that she was chatting with her female co-stars, including Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder. Right away, Taylor asks if Cartwright is crying because of the issues she’s faced over her choice of pastor.

In addition to facing online trolls, Cartwright also experienced criticism from Tom Sandoval, who served as Taylor’s best man and slammed her and Taylor for allegedly waiting to give their controversial pastor the boot until Lisa Vanderpump expressed her disappointment in his Biblical views.

After Taylor asked Sandoval why he would say such a thing, Kent accused Sandoval of speaking out against Taylor and Cartwright’s pastor in an effort to make them look bad. However, according to Sandoval, he wasn’t trying to make the couple look bad. Instead, he claimed he was simply upset about the views of the pastor.

“That’s why I fired him and that’s why I’m getting another pastor!” Cartwright yelled at Sandoval after telling him he wasn’t even “a real friend.”

According to Cartwright, she went through a lot after a number of past social media posts from her pastor were uncovered and determined to be anti-gay. Still, Sandoval appeared to believe that she and Taylor should have cut ties with the pastor long before they actually did.

“All I wanted to do was talk to Jax off on our own, like, you know, ‘Hey, you need to be a little more aware of these things.’ But now, sh*t has literally hit the fan,” Sandoval said in a cast confessional.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Taylor and Cartwright ultimately selected former NSYNC singer Lance Bass to marry them at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky as cameras rolled for Season 8.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor recently opened up about his marriage to the Bravo Insider, revealing that even if he and Cartwright end up miserable, they will never, ever split up.

“I don’t believe in divorce. Nobody in my family is divorced. There’s no… I just don’t believe in it,” he explained.