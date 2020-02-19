‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Rumor: Michael Keaton And Mads Mikkelsen Approached For Vesemir Role

Fans are eagerly awaiting any official news regarding the casting of Vesemir in Season 2 of 'The Witcher.'

While many fans want to see Mark Hamill fill the role of Vesemir in Season 2 of Netflix‘s The Witcher, according to Comic Book, two other big-name actors have also been approached.

Recently, there has been plenty of speculation regarding the upcoming second season fo Netflix’s new epic fantasy series. The most persistent conversation seems to be around the casting of Vesemir, a character set to feature in the original TV series as well as a new animated Netflix movie called Nightmare of the Wolf. It has also been reported that the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich would also like Hamill on board for this character.

As recently as yesterday, reports had started circulating that Hamill had been offered the role of Vesemir. However, it has now been reported that at least two other actors have also been approached. According to Daniel Richtman on Twitter, Michael Keaton and Mads Mikkelsen were offered the role. As Game Rant points out, Richtman is “known for his inside scoops in the entertainment industry.”

While this might be considered an exciting development, Richtman also declared that both turned the role down. No reasons were stated as to why or when the offer was made.

Game Rant also points out that it might not seem such a far stretch in approaching Mikkelsen. Already, he has been involved in the gaming industry, having “recently portrayed Cliff in Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding.” Considering Netflix’s new series also has ties to a gaming franchise, it seems possible the network was looking for someone who already had some sort of fanbase within the industry.

Netflix

Of course, for many fans, Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill, is their only choice for this role. Hamill has previously expressed an interest in portraying Vesemir via his official Twitter account. However, at the time, casting had not yet commenced for the character. The Witcher showrunner has also expressed her interest in having Hamill on board, indicating this actor might be the more likely choice.

Of course, there has been no official announcement from Netflix regarding this character or any casting relating to Vesemir so viewers will have to continue and wonder about who will ultimately play this character in Season 2.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. There are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.