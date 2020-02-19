Russian Bombshell Polina Malinovskaya Goes Topless & Rocks Unbuttoned Jeans In Hot New Snapshot

Polina Malinovskaya’s Instagram share is driving her fans wild. As those who follow the blond bombshell on the social media platform are well aware, she has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer curves in a variety of hot ensembles including bikinis, lingerie, and more. In the latest update that was added to her feed, the beauty dropped jaws in a seriously sexy look for her 1 million-plus followers.

For the photo op, Malinovskaya struck a pose against a plain white wall. She looked off into the distance, covering her chest with one hand and shielding the sun from her eyes with the other. The stunner left little to the imagination, going totally topless and showcasing her rock-hard abs. The only article of clothing that she wore was a pair of unbuttoned jeans that showed a hint of her white panties underneath.

The model kept things casual, wearing her long blond locks pulled back in a high bun with a few pieces of hair falling around her ear. She appeared to be rocking just a little bit of makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. In the caption of the shot, she tagged her photographer, and even though it’s only been live for a short time, it’s been earning her rave reviews.

In addition to over 133,000 likes, the post has racked up over 300 comments. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to let Malinovskaya know that she looks gorgeous, while countless others raved over her smoking hot body. A few more had no words and opted to comment using emoji instead.

“This model is really good,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flame emoji.

“Wow you are very nice looking,” another Instagram user commented, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their post.

“You are such an amazing girl, beside your beauty, you show so much wider interest with your posts. Wow would like to have nice discussions with you,” another follower added.

This is far from the first time in recent weeks that Malinovskaya has shared a sizzling Instagram post. Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the blonde dropped jaws in another hot look, that time a skimpy metallic bikini that showcased her toned and tanned figure as well as a lot of cleavage. It comes as no surprise that the photo racked up thousands of likes, in addition to hundreds of comments since it was posted.