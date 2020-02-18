‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Rumors: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kristofer Hivju Reportedly Signed On As Nivellen

Rumors have been circulating recently regarding Kristofer Hivju being involved with Season 2 of 'The Witcher.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Game of Thrones star, Kristofer Hivju has been rumored to be cast in Season 2 of Netflix‘s The Witcher. Now, according to the fansite, Redanian Intelligence, Hivju has been confirmed to be taking on the role of Nivellen.

Hivju played Tormund Giantsbane in HBO‘s epic fantasy series. Ads a fan-favorite character, many viewers have been eager to see where the actor would pop up next on TV. And, as news of Season 2 of The Witcher started circulating, rumors started emerging that the actor would jump directly from one fantasy series to the other.

Initially, these rumors arose thanks to an image posted by The Witcher director, Stephen Surjik, on his Instagram account. Tagging Henry Cavill, who plays Geralt of Rivia in Season 1, along with Anya Chalotra (Yennefer of Vengerberg), he also included Kristofer. This was a strange selection considering the pair had not previously been linked regarding their careers. The actor then started following several social media accounts for the TV series, leading to further speculation.

At the time, viewers wondered over just who Hivju might play should he be cast in Season 2. The general consensus is that the character of Nivellen would be the perfect role for him. Now, it appears that Redanian Intelligence may have confirmed this.

According to the outlet, they have obtained a “casting breakdown of the new season.” In it, they report that Hivju has been cast as “Nigel,” which they surmise is likely a code name for Nivellen.

The casting breakdown also reportedly includes a description of the character, listing him as “charismatic, witty and funny.” In addition, he is from “an aristocratic family and has been cursed for the crimes he has committed in the past.” Further description details this role as being “physically demanding” and must have “a great emotional range.”

For those that are excited at the potential of seeing Hivju on the small screen once more, the outlet also states that this character will only appear in the first episode of Season 2. It is expected that the upcoming season will open with an adaptation of Nivellen’s story as told in the short story called “A Grain of Truth.”

Of course, all of this is speculation at the moment and viewers will have to wait for an official announcement regarding casting from Netflix at some point in the future.

Season 1 of The Witcher is currently streaming globally on Netflix. Season 2 has been confirmed by the network but no premiere date has been announced yet. There are also rumors that Netflix is close to confirming a third season of the epic fantasy show.