Latina Hottie Eriana Blanco Rocks Sexy Black Lingerie In New Instagram Pic

Latina model Eriana Blanco gave her fans quite the gift on Tuesday, February 18. The vixen shared a racy snapshot of herself wearing sexy lingerie that showed off her enviable curves.

For the photo, Eriana wore a lace-trimmed underwire bra with peekaboo cutouts that exposed her underboob. The natural curves of her breasts and cleavage were also visible thanks to the downward angle of the camera. The model lifted the camera above her head and pointed it directly at her body with emphasis on her busty chest, much to the delight of her 2.4 million followers. Her perfectly flat and toned midriff was also on display.

Instead of wearing plain panties, Eriana spiced up her photo op by adding undies that matched her bra, a detachable skirt, and a garter belt connected to thigh-high stockings.

Eriana left her luscious brunette locks down and tucked them behind her while she sat in a gray armchair; she didn’t specify where. To accessorize her look, she opted for a simple gold necklace adorned with a circular pendant. The hottie appeared to be rocking false eyelashes and a pink shade of lipstick.

Within an hour of going live, the beauty’s post earned over 23,000 likes and more than 600 comments. Eriana requested that her many admirers rate her lingerie on a scale of 1 to 10, and dozens of them took her up on the challenge.

The majority of people wrote about how gorgeous they thought she looked, but several others opted to express themselves via lengthy strings of adoring emoji. The stunner was even kind enough to respond to a number of her supporters, adding some heart and flower emoji of her own to the majority of her replies.

Several of Eriana’s fellow model colleagues liked and commented on her post, including Valerie Orsino, Jessica Weaver, Joselyn Cano, and Becky Hudson.

“9… I can’t give 10 if i dont see your eyes on fire,” wrote one fan.

“Wow 10 you look amazing in this lingerie nice choice!” raved another admirer, inserting two red heart emoji to their remark.

“Babe you look stunning 1000%” gushed a third user, adding several fire and kissing face emoji to their comment.

“[Y]ou look breathtakingly gorgeous in this,” chimed in a fourth contributor.

Eriana’s numerous admirers are accustomed to seeing sizzling hot images of the foxy babe wearing different sets of lingerie. Last week, she shared a picture of herself rocking a pink set that showed off her abs, cleavage, and thick thighs — that image earned over 64,000 likes.