Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix’s Relationship Is Under Fire On Instagram, See How She’s Responding

Ariana Madix reacted to her critics in the comments section of an Instagram post.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are probably used to people coming for their relationship by now.

Because the Vanderpump Rules couple has opted against marriage and children and chosen to instead confirm their commitment to one another by purchasing their first home, many have taken aim at them for failing to take the traditional approach, including their co-star, Jax Taylor.

While Sandoval and Madix have received their fair share of backlash, both on-screen and off, Madix isn’t one to let her Instagram fans and followers get away with talking poorly about her and her partner. Instead, she’s reacted to several messages left in the comments section of her Valentine’s Day post.

“It’s so obvious that your not ‘in love’ with Tom. I give it 6-20 months until y’all end it,” one person wrote.

“K,” Madix responded.

Another commenter suggested that Sandoval was likely feeling anxious about the fact that he recently purchased a home with his girlfriend, who is now out as a bisexual. However, as fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Madix revealed that she was bisexual years before fans saw he discussing the matter on last Tuesday’s episode of Season 8.

“How is Tom handling the anxiety that he purchased a home with his gf who is now firmly out as bi? Looks like you got a little too deep for a future of wanting different things..” the fan wrote.

In response, Madix told the commenter that their comment was ignorant before adding in another message that Sandoval has known she was by since six years ago, when they began dating one another after his Season 2 split from Kristen Doute.

“He’s known I’m bi since 2013 you hit your head or something?” she wondered.

Sandoval also faced backlash in the comments section of Madix’s page for allegedly being jealousy of his Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder.

“Tom needs to stop attention seeking. If it’s not about him he tries to make it ab him then pretends to apologize. The hand gestures he did on the interview re [Stassi] was disgusting,” someone said.

Sandoval slammed Schroeder earlier this month for failing to come to him about her book launch party at TomTom. Meanwhile, Schroeder felt that working with Tom Schwartz, who owns the same portion of the restaurant, should suffice.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder’s fiancé, Beau Clark, confronted Sandoval about his “nasty” behavior towards her during the following episode of the show.