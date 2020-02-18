‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Dayna Kathan Fights Back After Fans Suggest She Needs A Nose Job

Dayna Kathan is fighting back against criticism over her nose.

Just weeks into her new career as a reality star on Vanderpump Rules, Kathan faced some hurtful comments and requests from her online fans and followers and rather than allow the criticism to continue, she decided to take matters into her own hands and release a public statement about why she was in no rush to get plastic surgery.

“All the trolls who keep saying that I need a nose job, just like, go ahead and suck my ****,” Kathan said, according to a report shared by Bravo’s Style & Living on February 18.

According to Kathan, she might go under the knife and get a nose job some day but that day won’t be anytime soon, nor will it be prompted by the suggestions of her social media haters.

“I might get a nose job some day! And not anytime soon, and certainly not because you’re suggesting it from an ugly place,” she explained to those watching a clip she shared on her Instagram Stories earlier this week.

Kathan went on to say that when it comes to her haters, she’s going to be praying for them to get out of the ugly place they are in and find a new life of happiness. Kathan then said that her haters are obviously miserable people because any who is truly happy in their own life isn’t on social media talking to others in the way her haters have been speaking to her.

“I really am praying for you because you’re clearly f**king miserable, and no one who’s really happy is talking to other people like that,” Kathan shared.

Kathan joined the Vanderpump Rules cast last summer in a full-time role for Season 8 and quickly made a name for herself as she butted heads with Scheana Marie at SUR Restaurant. She also caused a stir amongst the group when she revealed that she does not enjoy wearing bras, even comparing the apparatus to a “breast prison.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kathan has been a good sport in regard to the issues she’s dealt with on the show and even poked fun at a number of comments, including her “prison” joke and Charli Burnett’s claim about having never eaten pasta, on her Instagram page.

“Hanging at SUR with no bra on eating my fav pasta. Never going to change,” she wrote with a photo from SUR Restaurant earlier this month.