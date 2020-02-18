Larsa Pippen Rocks A Perky Hat & A Bodacious Bikini As She Stretches Out By The Pool

Larsa Pippen likes to soak up the sun, typically doing so while wearing revealing bathing suits that are often made in the latest styles. Tuesday’s choice of swimwear was no exception, as seen on her most recent Instagram update.

The two-piece ensemble graced the stunner’s shapely body, allowing her bodacious cleavage to be viewed. The black-and-blue colored bikini’s unique design included a circular metal attachment that created an asymmetrical effect out of the garment’s top. The bottoms of the swimwear were mostly obstructed by Larsa’s bent knee, but their cut seemed to cause this part of the outfit to ride high on her hips while barely covering her navel.

Because of the design of the swimwear, the honey-haired beauty’s tiny waist was revealed, as was her rock hard tummy. In addition, her bold “love” tattoo inked on the back of one hand was featured in the social media photo as she used her lanky limb to hold herself up in a nearly sitting position. She placed the other arm on her floppy blue hat, seemingly holding it in place should a gust of wind come her way.

Larsa’s long hair was wavy and worn down, with many strands falling down one side, reaching the bottom of her bikini top. She rocked a face full of makeup, including enhanced and arched eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner on her upper lid and her waterline, black mascara, a touch of blush, some contouring, and a nude-colored lipstick.

In the alluring Instagram photo, Larsa posed while sitting on the cement side of a pool while a line of lounges was left empty. Behind the seating area, lush vegetation had started to bloom.

Larsa’s 1.9 million followers immediately went wild over her latest Instagram update. Within less than 50 minutes of going live, the post earned nearly 8,000 likes and 123 comments.

Some offered emoji — including heart-eye faces, fire, purple hearts, red hearts, and clapping hands — while others wrote about the beauty and her fashion pick for Tuesday’s social media photo.

“She lives for the sun I like it,” remarked one follower.

“If there’s one milf on the earth, that’s her,” stated a second fan, who added a globe emoji.

“Woman of my dreams,” said a third admirer, who added clapping hands and a fire emoji.

“Good feet,” gushed a fourth Instagram user, who added two fire and two heart-eye emoji.

Last month, Larsa rocked another swimsuit in a photo she shared on Instagram. As The Inquisitr pointed out, the 45-year-old reality star wore a minuscule bikini in a scene that resembled Shangri-La. While enjoying cloud-covered skies next to a blue ocean, this outdoorsy celebrity actually kneeled in the water just as the tide rolled in.