Ryan Newman Hospital Update Confirms He’s ‘Awake And Speaking’ After Horrific Daytona 500 Crash

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is currently listed in serious condition at Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries after the rollover crash at the Daytona 500. The crash took place as Newman made his final run through Turn 4 in his Koch Industries Ford. During the run, Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Menards/Peak Ford appeared to made contact with Newman’s car, which sent it into the wall and flipping over multiple times until it crossed the finish line in a blaze of sparks.

On Tuesday, Newman’s Roush Fenway Racing team released a Twitter update on his condition, which was retweeted by the 42-year-old driver.

“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida, He is awake and speaking with family and doctors,” the statement begins.

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.”

The organization concluded by saying it will continue to release updates as more information becomes available.

Many supporters have taken to social media to express their support for Newman as he recovers.

“He’s awake? I’m so happy man!!!” one fan wrote.

“Prayer Works! Keep Praying all my Prayer Warriors,” wrote another.

Others were optimistic but wary of the possible injuries Newman has sustained.

“The good news is he is awake and able to speak,” wrote one supporter before noting that it was “disconcerting” that the nature of Newman’s injuries has yet to be disclosed.

“I just hope all his parts are working,” wrote another.

Absolutely brutal crash at the end of the #DAYTONA500 Praying that Ryan Newman is okay????????pic.twitter.com/2RTVvZWOg8 — Sports ReUp (@SportsReUp) February 18, 2020

Per Business Insider, Newman also received well-wishes from President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of Newman’s hometown of South Bend, Indiana.

Growing up in South Bend, Newman won over 100 Quarter-Midget features, as well as races in the Silver Crown and Sprint Car divisions of the United States Auto Club (USAC).

To date, Newman has spent almost 20 years in NASCAR. He joined the scene in 2002 and quickly gained the name “Rocket Man” due to topping the trial charts multiple times with the best qualifying time. Over this career, Newman has earned 18 Cup wins and 51 Cup poles, with the 2008 Daytona 500 and 2013 Brickyard 400 among his many successes.

Just two days before his Daytona 500 crash, he and his wife of 16 years, Krissie, announced that they were amicably separating. Krissie was not in Daytona when Newman was injured but prayed for a “safe race” just hours before the crash.