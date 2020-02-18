‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Nikki’s Stunning Reveal

The Young and the Restless for Wednesday, February 19 bring major surprises for Victor as his family and friends gather at Top of the Tower to reminisce about his time in Genoa City and leading Newman Enterprises. Plus, Nikki manages to surprise her husband once again.

Victor (Eric Braeden) reminisces with family and friends at the gala, according to SheKnows Soaps. Although he’s had an extraordinary number of accomplishments throughout the year, Victor jokes that he’s surprised that anybody even had one beautiful thing to say about him, much less all those who gather to help honor Newman Enterprises and Victor. Various people from Victor’s life heap praise upon The Mustache.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) stunned Victor by bringing Noah (Robert Adamson), Julia (Meg Bennett), and Matt (Robert Parucha) to the gala for her husband. However, considering that Victor managed to know about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) cancer even though she’d kept it quiet, it’s hard to imagine that Victor didn’t have some kind of clue about what his wife was up to during her trip to Europe. Before the event is over, Nikki manages to pull out one more massive surprise for Victor, and he and their guests find it incredibly moving.

Victor literally started Newman Enterprises selling soap out of the back of his car. He managed to eke out a living doing that while also building the company that would become an international conglomerate. He’s handed the reigns to Victoria (Amelia Heinle), but there’s little doubt that Victor is still keeping an eye on things from behind the scenes, and he and Nikki enjoy their retirement together.

Part of what’s made Victor who he is, though, is the pain he felt at being abandoned by his mother at an orphanage at a young age. He and his brother Matt also share the pain of their father also leaving them. They each feel lucky to have found each other as adults, though, and Matt is thrilled to be there to mark the special occasion for Victor.

Others who have shaped Victor’s life include his wife Nikki, his ex-wife Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and his rival Jack (Peter Bergman). They each have special memories to share about Victor as they celebrate where he is in life at this moment. All of Victor’s children, including Victoria, Nick (Joshua Morrow), Adam (Mark Grossman), and Abby (Melissa Ordway), reflect on what their father means in their lives. Adam even manages to raise his siblings’ eyebrows by declaring that he hopes he and Victor can move forward on a new path after their tumultuous past.