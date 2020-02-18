Maya Jama Trends Online After Sexy BRITs Red Carpet Look Gets Compared To Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’

Maya Jama was one of the many high-profile names that attended the BRIT Awards tonight in London, United Kingdom, and she made a huge statement with her red carpet look.

The absolute stunner looked incredible in a low-cut black gown that displayed her decolletage. The garment had a thigh-high slit and revealed much of her right leg. Jama wore the straps off her shoulder and paired the ensemble with long gloves and a small clutch purse that matched the outfit. She sported black heels with silver jeweled straps and accessorized herself with small dangling earrings and a bracelet that were also blinged up. The TV and radio presenter rocked her dark shoulder-length hair down and opted to wear it straight.

For her makeup, Jama applied a glossy lip, eyeshadow, and false eyelashes. The brunette beauty looked like a million bucks and had all eyes on her at the event.

As soon as Jama’s red carpet photos hit the internet, she started trending on Twitter as fans took to the social media platform to compare the look to Princess Diana’s iconic “revenge dress.”

On Instagram, she showed off all the details of her killer look in a video that zoomed in on different parts of her outfit. Jama was clearly glowing and oozed confidence.

For her caption, she told fans that she was back and better than ever, adding a hashtag referring to the BRITs.

In the span of four hours, her video got more than 655,000 views, 250,000 likes, and over 2,800 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.4 million followers.

“Real life Jessica Rabbit,” one user wrote.

“Stormzy punching the air right now…” another shared, referring to her ex-boyfriend.

“HELL YEAH! Absolute goddess,” remarked a third fan.

“You could step on me and I’d apologize,” a fourth admirer joked.

Princess Diana Maya Jama

in 1994 after in 2020 after

her separation breaking up

with Prince with Stormzy:

#Brits2020

#Brits2020 Maya Jama's Princess Diana revenge dressing game is strong

Jama dated U.K. rapper Stormzy for four years. However, their relationship came to an end last year after it was reported that they split up to focus on their careers, per The Independent. Rumors circulated that Stormzy cheated on his then-girlfriend with British singer-songwriter Jorja Smith, which is another reason why fans are referring to Jama’s outfit as her own “revenge dress.”

According to Metro, Stormzy denied any accusations or reports surrounding his infidelity to his ex.

Jama is no stranger to turning up the heat. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she stunned in a white bikini while on vacation in Dubai. She shared a boomerang to her Instagram stories, one which saw her dancing around in her luxurious bathroom, living her best life.