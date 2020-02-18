Rita Ora Sizzles In A See-Through Bralette As She Tries On A Shirt: ‘I hate shopping it’s annoying’

Rita Ora has been setting her Instagram on fire for the past several days, and her most recent post does justice to that trend.

On Tuesday, February 18, the British singer-songwriter took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of sweltering snapshots of herself flaunting her insane figure to her 16 million followers, and they are going wild for the post.

The photos showed the “Let You Love Me” singer inside a fitting room as she tried on a stylish outfit. At least, that is what the 29-year-old star suggested she was doing in the caption, in which she wrote she “hate[s] shopping” and that “it’s annoying.”

Ora did not add a geotag to her post or indicate where she was in the caption.

On her torso, the “I Will Never Let You Down” singer wore nothing but a see-through black bralette. The bra, however, featured textured patterns in lace that censored the photo, keeping it within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nudity from being posted to the platform.

Ora was trying on a long-sleeved shirt in black with white polka dots. The button-up shirt was also sheer. In the first photo, Ora, with her sleeves on her arms, is pulling the back of the shirt over her head as she shot a bright smile at the camera.

The second photo showed Ora with a focused face as she tried on the garment. The singer teamed her bra and shirt with a pair of shiny black pants that sat low on her figure, leaving her toned stomach right on display. She completed her outfit with a pair of black leather boots, which she wore over her pants.

Unsurprisingly, the post was an immediate hit with her fans. Within the first hour, the photo raked in more than 223,000 likes and upwards of 1,200 comments, and it will certainly continue to garner interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to rave about Ora’s beauty, showering her with all kinds of compliments and emoji.

“[Y]ou’re so beautiful,” one user raved, trailing the words with a praying hands emoji.

“Slay,” replied another fan, including a fire and a black heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Your body,” a third user chimed in, topping off the message with a fire and an orange heart emoji.

Ora previously stunned her fans over the weekend when she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself in a tiny black bikini that left little to the imagination, as The Inquisitr pointed out.