Rosanna Arkle Shows Underboob & Pulls Up ‘Honey’ Top On Instagram

Rosanna Arkle has been sharing some sizzling lingerie pics lately to capture the attention of her 5.1 million Instagram fans but changed things up with her newest share. This time, the model opted to show off her figure in a t-shirt and shorts, rolling up her top to reveal her underboob.

The stunner posed on a bench at a park and grabbed her left ankle with her left hand and placed her right hand dramatically on her forehead. She looked to her right and closed her eyes for the photo, giving a sultry pout with her lips slightly parted.

Her t-shirt was a marigold yellow color with the word “Honey” written in all-caps across her chest in red. It had short sleeves and a crew neckline, and her underboob was on full display along with her toned abs.

Rosanna paired the top with bright light blue denim shorts with a high waistline that covered her belly button. The color of the shorts happened to match the base of the bench for a well-coordinated shot. Plus, she completed her look with a pair of flat sandals with white straps.

The bombshell wore her hair pulled back into a casual low ponytail, opting for a flirty makeup application that included shimmery purple eyeshadow and glossy lipstick. She accessorized with a short circular charm necklace and hoop earrings, also placing a small brown purse beside her. It had a drawstring and small silver stud accents.

The photo was taken on a sunny day and the side of the sensation’s face and hair glowed in the light. Behind her was a leafy plant and an expansive lawn drenched in sunlight with someone visible far in the distance walking their white dog.

Rosanna’s followers rushed to the comments to send their compliments, including fellow model Abby Dowse.

“Gorgeous babe,” she wrote, punctuating her message with the smiling face with heart-eyes emoji.

“Beyond stunning wow,” declared a second social media user.

“It’s a HOT girl year,” gushed an admirer.

“No AC is NOT an option lmao,” wrote a fan, referring to the caption.

In addition, Rosanna shared another sultry photo on February 5, that time showing a hint of underboob in a black bikini top. The update was a selfie, and the sensation stood outside in a patio area and faced a circular mirror straight-on. Her top hugged her cleavage and small cutouts added a risqué vibe to her look. She paired it with high-waisted yellow pants and took the snap with her right hand, smiling and looking at her phone screen.