Rosario Dawson Comes Out As LGBTQ+ After Hinting About Being Apart Of The Community

Actress and activist Rosario Dawson decided to come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ in a recent interview.

The Rent star spoke to Bustle and shared that she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community two years after she caused speculation about her sexuality on social media. According to Hollywood Life, Dawson captioned an Instagram post in 2018 which was in celebration of Pride month, which takes place each June. She wrote that she was creating the post to support her “fellow LGBTQ+ homies.” The post initially turned heads because it was a repost from rapper Chika, who made a rap specifically for Pride month. In her post, Dawson shared the lyrics to the rap, and ended the caption with “I’m proud.”

Dawson addressed the social media message during her interview with the outlet. She said that she didn’t think anyone would respond to the repost by thinking that she was a part of the community. She also says she didn’t intend for the caption to be her way of coming out, even though her millions of followers took it that way.

“I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now,” Dawson said. “I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

Dawson has publicly dated men since beginning her acting career in the 1990s. She has been romantically linked to several Hollywood actors, including Joshua Jackson, Jason Lewis and Gerard Butler per Buzzfeed. Her latest relationship with Cory Booker, however, is one that the actress feels will stick. The two have been together since late 2018 and Dawson describes the senator as her “person.” The two have also reportedly discussed getting married as their relationship has grown.

Of her romance with Booker, Dawson shared that there were several things that made her relationship with Booker different than the ones she has had in the past. She said the couple’s high-profile relationship has made a difference, as well as the fact that she has her adoptive daughter, Isabella, to consider.

“It’s the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do,” she said. “If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there’s another aspect I had to consider: what this meant in [putting] a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter.”