FKA Twigs Arrives In Avant-Garde Style At The 2020 BRIT Awards As She Battles To Win Female Solo Artist Award

FKA twigs arrived at the 2020 BRIT Awards in an avant-garde style that nearly defies description. The fashion-conscious singer does not seem to follow any classic trends, although she often leads others to try to emulate her fresh and often way-out sartorial leanings.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old Brit took to the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena in an ensemble from Ed Marler that was “a deconstructed take on Elizabethan menswear,” according to The Telegraph.

In the past year, Marler has been dressing twigs for special occasions. The former Fashion East designer took care of her MTV VMAs look in 2019 and he also came up with outstanding outfits for her “Cellophane” and “home with you” videos, stated Dazed.

For her most recent fashion outing, Marler’s muse wore a poofy sleeved, black-colored top with a high stand-up collar and a modestly plunging neckline. Underneath the abbreviated shirt, she rocked a white-colored see-through creation featuring ruffled cuffs coming out of the dark top. The back of the diaphanous white layer featured a train that resembled a tail of white fluff that spilled down to the ground.

Also part of the ensemble, twigs appeared to be wearing a pair of men’s blue-and-white striped boxer shorts that peeked out from under her low-slung, black-colored pants. This aspect of her unexpected ensemble included a ribbon tie in the front.

The star wore her multi-hued hair mostly up and away from her face, although distinctive red-colored strands fell down each side of her head. She sported plenty of makeup, with applications including darkened and curated eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, black mascara, black eyeliner, pinky-red lipstick outlined in dark red lip pencil, blush, and contouring.

For her bling, twigs chose large, drop earrings and a gold nameplate necklace.

Joe Maher / Getty Images

While FKA twigs had been dressed in this semi-regal manner, she held out hope of winning the BRIT Award for Female Solo Artist. To do so, she would had to beat out the competition consisting of Mabel, Freya Ridings, Charli XCX, and Mahalia.

The Guardian believed FKA twigs warranted a win in her category, but the outlet actually picked Mabel to eventually take home the award — which she did.

Mable won “after a year in which she broke through into proper pan-demographic pop success (even if she hasn’t yet matched Finders Keepers), though FKA twigs deserves [the award],” stated the source.

No matter what, FKA twigs made a lot of noise when she hit the red carpet in her latest look. So did Lizzo, who appeared on the sartorial runway for the BRITs while wearing a rather garish gown that resembled the wrapper of a chocolate bar. No doubt either star will be forgotten when Tuesday’s award show fashion parade is reviewed in future years while describing all the highlights of the annual event.