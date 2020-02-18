Hannah Palmer Sits On Scooter In Skimpy String Bikini

Hannah Palmer’s most recent social media share is driving her fans wild. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Palmer has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure in a wide-variety of NSFW outfits including bikinis, lingerie, and plenty of other smoking hot looks. In the latest update that was added to her feed, the beauty sizzled in some sexy swimwear.

In the colorful new image, the model struck a pose outside on the seat of a light blue Vespa scooter. She put her killer figure on display in a scandalous string bikini that was purple in color and featured navy detailing around the edges. Palmer showed off plenty of sideboob in the ensemble as well as her taut tummy and toned and tanned leg while completing the look with a pair of flip flops.

For the occasion, the bombshell wore her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Palmer struck her pose on the side of a road that was surrounded by beautiful green trees and geotagged her location in Oahu, Hawaii. The post has only been live for a few short minutes but it’s already earning her a ton of attention from her fans.

In addition to well over 6,000 likes, the post has already racked up 100 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some fans took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji including plenty of flames and hearts.

“Whoah!! Simply beautiful!!,” one fan gushed in addition to a number of heart, flame, and heart-eye emoji.

“You add lot to that scooter,” a second social media user added.

“Love the photo girl you look absolutely beautiful,” another chimed in.

“You trying to cause a car accident?,” one more fan asked in addition to a series of heart and flame emoji.

Over the past few weeks, Palmer has been flaunting her killer figure in a variety of NSFW outfits. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model stunned in another seriously sexy string bikini that had a floral pattern on it and showed off her taut tummy and toned legs. Like her most recent Instagram share, that one attracted a ton of attention for the beauty with thousands of likes and comments.