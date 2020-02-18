Fitness Model Michelle Lewin Sizzles In Crop Top & Skintight Jeans, Notes She’s ‘Blessed’

Venezuelan fitness model Michelle Lewin just shared a stunning new photo and lengthy caption via her Instagram page and her fans are taking notice. The popular trainer and social media personality noted that she is blessed and she shared some personal thoughts about why she does what she does.

The selfie that Michelle shared was taken in her Miami, Florida home. She is wearing a black crop top that has the word “BLESSED” on it and it hugged her curvy figure tightly.

The crop of the top gave the gorgeous Venezuelan beauty the chance to show off her infamous, insanely chiseled abs. Michelle stood with one hip cocked as she smiled slightly. She had her blond hair parted on the side and the loose waves framed her face casually.

Michelle kept her makeup look quite simple for this shot and she held her phone in one hand with a pair of glasses in the other. To go along with the crop top, the fitness model wore a pair of cropped, skintight jeans.

She added a wide black belt around her waist and strappy heeled sandals to complete the look. Overall, Michelle wasn’t showing all that much skin. Despite that, this look showed off the model’s sizzling-hot physique and it quickly generated a lot of love from her millions of followers.

In her caption, Michelle wrote about why she pushes her followers to be the best version of themselves they can be. She noted that she knows many people follow her for her workouts and fitness knowledge.

At the same time, Michelle explained, she wants to help people be happier and mentally healthy as well as physically healthy. At one point, she even mentioned superstar Britney Spears and the difficult turns the singer’s life took in the past.

Michelle’s selfie and caption certainly resonated with her fans. In just two hours after the photo was initially shared, more than 90,000 of the Venezuelan bombshell’s followers had liked the post. On top of that, more than 500 comments added up on the powerful post.

“This is the reason why you are my inspiration. You are really smart person with a huge heart,” one fan noted.

“What a beautiful smile! You look absolutely stunning!” detailed another follower.

“My god! You are stunning,” praised someone else.

While Michelle does share a lot of workout videos and other fitness-related posts, her millions of fans know she also shares silly updates, relationship insight, and plenty of motivational thoughts too. She knows how to balance doling out advice with raising heart rates as she poses in sultry getups and this latest upload clearly accomplishes both of those things all with one post.