Ukrainian Fitness Model Julia Gilas Lunges In Sports Bra And Leggings That Showcase Her Booty

Julia Gilas shared a new update to her Instagram account in which she showed off her fit physique while stretching.

On Monday, February 17, the Ukrainian fitness model took to the popular social media platform to upload a snapshot of herself in a workout set that showcased her killer physique, and her 4.8 million Instagram fans are loving it.

The photo showed Gilas lunging with her right side to the camera in an outdoor area with plants in the background. She placed her right leg in front as she stretched the left one back while resting her hands on her knee. The fitness bombshell posed for this picture in San Diego, California, where she is based, though she did not share an exact location.

Gilas rocked a two-piece workout set in a light blue tone that complimented the model’s sun-kissed complexion. On her upper body, the Eastern European beauty had on a sports bra with thick straps that went around her neck. The top also boasted a low-cut neckline both on the front and on the sides. The top included a strong elastic band at the bottom that offered quite a bit of support.

The model teamed her top with a pair of matching yoga pants that enhanced her toned booty. The leggings sat above her bellybutton, hugging her toned midsection. Her upper stomach was visible between the pants and bra.

As she revealed in her caption, her outfit was courtesy of AYBL. Gilas wore her caramel hair pulled back in two French braids that fell through her back, all the way to her derriere.

The model looked straight ahead with focused eyes and lips pursed. She appeared to wear black eyeliner and mascara, which helped add extra intensity to her eyes. A touch of bronzer intensified the tan on her face, while also enhancing her facial structure.

The photo proved to be a hit with Gilas’s fans. Within a day of going live, the post has garnered more than 12,800 likes and upwards of 430 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness model took to the comments section to express their admiration for her.

“Simply love ur posts,” one user raved, trailing the words with a red heart emoji.

“Those leggings are everything,” replied another user, adding a hands raised emoji at the end of the comment.

“Unreal look [heart-eyes emoji] love the braids,” another user chimed in.