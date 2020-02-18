Mackenzie McKee Returns To ‘Teen Mom OG’ As New Trailer Teases Drama For Cast

The cast of Teen Mom OG are returning to television on March 17 and on Monday, a new trailer teased plenty of drama for the cast which includes Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Mackenzie McKee, and Cheyenne Floyd.

The trailer, which was shared by the official Teen Mom Twitter account, opens with Maci saying, “The clock is ticking even faster at this point.”

It is unclear what Maci is referring to, but over the past few seasons, fans have watched Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, disagree on whether or not they were done having children. Last year, Maci wanted her husband to get a vasectomy, but he wasn’t ready to make that decision.

Of course, Maci’s statement could have nothing to do with what has occurred on past seasons as another part of the trailer shows the redheaded mom-of-three speaking on the radio and in a voice over she says, “I could help a lot of young women.” Another part shows Taylor embracing his wife and telling her that he is “so proud” of her.

Amber Portwood was arrested last summer for domestic battery. The trailer doesn’t shy away from Amber’s recent legal troubles as the mom-of-two is shown walking into a government building with a producer from the show while a voice over of Amber says, “Don’t f*ckin’ play with me.”

It won’t be just legal drama for Amber, though, as she is shown riding in a car with her ex, Gary Shirley, as they take their 11-year-old daughter to school. In the trailer, the young girl admits that she is nervous for her first day of school.

New hustles. ???? New adventures. ✈️ All-new episodes of #TeenMomOG! ???? The OGs are BACK and stronger than ever on Tuesday, March 17th at 8/7c on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/pVQJYWtaJu — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) February 18, 2020

Catelynn Lowell doesn’t have too much drama to deal with, at least not from the looks of the trailer. Rather, she and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, travel to Hawaii together where they are shown in Maui telling each other they love one another. It appears they may have taken part in a ceremony to renew their wedding vows or to recommit to one another.

Cheyenne Floyd has big plans to start her own event planning company and the trailer focuses on her doing just that.

Mackenzie McKee, who was apparently added to the cast after appearing for three episodes last season, is shown saying, “I want this divorce.” As most Teen Mom OG fans may know, she and her husband Josh McKee hit a rough patch last year and Mackenzie reportedly planned on divorcing Josh who is the father of her three children. However, before they went through with a divorce, they were able to work things out and a later scene in the trailer shows the pair hugging. It appears that the new season will give fans a look at what exactly happened between Mackenzie and Josh and how they worked out their marriage.

The new season of Teen Mom OG will premiere on MTV on Tuesday, March 17.