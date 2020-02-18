Canadian Beauty Danielle Knudson Smolders In Black Bikini For Beachside Shot

Danielle Knudson is dropping jaws in another insanely sexy social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Knudson has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure on social media in a variety of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, and more. In the latest addition to her beautiful feed, the model sizzled in some seriously sexy swimwear.

In the photo itself, the bombshell appeared front and center, tilting her head back and giving a serious stare straight into the camera. She looked effortlessly beautiful, wearing her long, blond locks down and waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. The model went jewelry-free in the shot and let her body do the talking while clad in a skimpy little bikini.

The NSFW suit featured a tight fitting top that pushed up her chest and showcase plenty of cleavage as well as her taut tummy. The bottoms were just as hot, hitting just above her naval while showcasing her toned and tanned legs. In the caption of the image, Knudson tagged herself in Los Angeles, California where she posed on a sandy beach, telling fans that she was headed back to New York City. She also tagged her photographer in the caption, adding a sun and kissy face emoji.

Since the post went live a few short hours ago, it’s earned the bombshell plenty of attention from her loyal fans with over 5,000 likes in addition to well over 80 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some Instagrammers took to the photo to let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her stunning figure. A few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“You are such a stunning looking lady truly beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding a single smiley face emoji.

“My god. You just made my day. Such a knockout,” a second social media user added in addition to a few red heart emoji.

“Unreal beauty wow! #stunning love your style,” one more commented.

Over the past few days, the beauty has been wowing fans in a variety of different outfits. Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell sizzled in some skimpy activewear. In that look, she left little to the imagination in a sexy bubblegum pink bra that dipped low into her chest and showed off a hint of cleavage while pairing the look with matching leggings that had some mesh paneling. Like her most recent post, that one earned her a ton of attention with thousands of likes and comments.