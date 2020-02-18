Canadian Beauty Danielle Knudson Smolders In Black Bikini For Beachside Shot

Danielle Knudson is dropping jaws in another insanely sexy social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Knudson has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure on social media in a variety of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, and more. In the latest addition to her beautiful feed, the model sizzled in some seriously sexy swimwear.

Posing on a sandy beach for the image, the bombshell appeared front and center, tilting her head back and giving a serious stare straight into the camera. She looked effortlessly beautiful, wearing her long, blond locks down and waved. Additionally, she sported a beautiful application of makeup that included mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. The model went without jewelry in the shot. Clad in a skimpy little bikini, she let her body do the talking.

The suit featured a tight-fitting top that pushed up her chest to showcase plenty of cleavage as well as her taut tummy. The bottoms were just as hot, hitting just above her navel while showcasing her toned, tanned legs.

In the caption of the image, Knudson tagged herself in Los Angeles, California, and told fans that she was headed back to New York City. She also tagged her photographer in the caption, adding a sun and kissy face emoji.

Since the post went live a few short hours ago, it’s earned the bombshell plenty of attention from loyal fans with over 5,000 likes in addition to well over 80 comments. Some Instagrammers let her know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her stunning figure. A few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“You are such a stunning looking lady truly beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding a single smiley face emoji.

“My god. You just made my day. Such a knockout,” a second social media user added in addition to a few red heart emoji.

“Unreal beauty wow! #stunning love your style,” one more commented.

Over the past few days, the beauty has been wowing fans in a variety of different outfits. Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the blond bombshell sizzled in some skimpy activewear. In that look, she left little to the imagination in a sexy bubblegum pink bra that dipped low into her chest and showed off a hint of cleavage. She paired the top with matching leggings that had some mesh paneling. Like her most recent post, that one earned her a ton of attention with thousands of likes and comments.