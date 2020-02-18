Cuban Smokeshow Cindy Prado Exposes Cleavage In Revealing Top & Matching Shorts

Cindy Prado’s most recent social media share is one of her hottest yet. As fans of the blond bombshell know, Prado has never been shy when it comes to flaunting her killer figure on social media in some of the sexiest outfits that you can imagine. In the most recent series of photos added to her page, the Cuban beauty stunned in five brand-new shots.

In the first image, the Instagram star struck a pose outside with a number of trees just at her back. She wore her long, blond locks down and messy with a large piece of hair covering one of her eyes and falling all the way down to her chest. She looked spectacular with a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. To accessorize the ensemble, Prado sported a number of necklaces around her neck as well as a pair of gold hoop earrings.

The stunner left little to the imagination in a sexy two-piece set that featured a brown top adorned with flowers. The outfit was open in the middle, exposing a ton of tanned cleavage and showing off her tiny waist. She paired the top with some insanely short shorts that hit well above the knee, showcasing her toned and tanned legs. The next few photos in the series showed the model rocking the same outfit but posing in slightly different ways.

Since the new series of images went live, they’ve earned the beauty a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 17,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some of the model’s fans took to the photos to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her outfit and body. A few more expressed their emotions in emoji.

“Those are 5 of the most gorgeous pics I’ve ever seen,” one fan raved, adding a few kissy face emoji.

“Legs like forever and a day,” a second Instagrammer commented.

“You’re great baby you’re so sweet and sexy,” one more gushed in addition to series of different color heart emoji.

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that Prado dropped jaws in another smoking hot look. For the post, she rocked a silky white dress that had a black polka-dot pattern. The hot ensemble featured a low-plunging neckline in addition to a thigh-high split, showing off her gorgeous figure. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered a ton of likes and comments.