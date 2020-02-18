Donald Trump Falsely Claims He’s The ‘Chief Law Enforcement Officer’ Of U.S. As He Goes On Pardon Spree

Donald Trump has taken heat in recent days for allegedly interfering in Roger Stone’s court case. Adding to that, on Tuesday, the president issued numerous pardons for public figures such as Rod Blagojevich and Eddie DeBartolo Jr. In a seeming defense of his actions, Trump told reporters that he was the “chief law enforcement officer of the country.”

According to a video posted on Twitter by Vox reporter Aaron Rupar Trump was asked by reporters as he was departing to California whether he had asked Attorney General William Barr to step in and reduce the sentence for Stone, a long-time Trump associate. In response, he said that he hadn’t directed Barr, but that he may do something of that nature in the future.

“I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country. But I’ve chosen not to be involved,” he said. “I could be involved if I wanted to be.”

The Attorney General is usually referred to as the chief law enforcement officer of the United States, while the president is the commander-in-chief of the military. Historically, the White House and Department of Justice have long maintained a wall between them in order to prevent the appearance of impropriety.

While the DOJ may advise the president about issues facing the department, the attorney general does not traditionally work with the president to determine sentencing and which cases to intervene in.

But recently, Trump wrote a tweet complaining about the recommended sentence for Stone, who was convicted of obstructing Congress and witness tampering. Shortly after the tweet, Barr intervened to have Stone’s sentence reduced. After the intervention, Trump congratulated Barr on the decision.

While both Barr and Trump maintain that they didn’t work together, many critics have raised concerns about the appearance of the matter, and the four attorneys prosecuting Stone resigned from the case in protest. One left the DOJ all-together.

Since then, thousands of Department of Justice officials have signed on to an open letter calling for Barr’s resignation.

Trump was asked to weigh on his decision to commute the sentence for Blagojevich, who was found guilty of corruption for trying to sell former President Obama’s Senate seat, and has served half of a 14-year sentence. Blagojevich was a former contestant on Trump’s show “The Apprentice.”

“It was a prosecution by the same people — Comey, Fitzpatrick — the same group,” Trump claimed in defending his decision.

Trump also pardoned ex-49ers owner DeBartolo Jr., who was convicted of gambling fraud.