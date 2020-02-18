A Custom Kobe And Gianna Bryant Lamborghini Is Up For Sale, Some Fans Think It Was Made In Poor Taste

The car's roof features a mural of Kobe and his daughter with a halo.

Tributes continue to flood in honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. One man decided to pay homage to the deceased father and daughter by giving his Lamborghini a custom paint job and now he is putting the ride up for sale. Not all fans are pleased with the artwork and have accused the man of being exploitative of the tragedy.

The NBA continues to mourn the sudden passing of Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter as the league had numerous tributes to the pair over All-Star Weekend in Chicago, Illinois. One man was turning heads on the streets of Chicago with his eye-catching tribute to Bryant. As reported by TMZ Sports, Joe Carbonara had a 2015 Lamborghini Huracan painted in the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Carbonara told the outlet he was so saddened by the news of the helicopter crash which killed Bryant, his daughter and seven others that he decided to get the super car pained in purple and gold. The car has the former MVP’s jersey number “24” on both doors and features a gold stripe down the middle.

On the roof is a touching tribute with a mural of Bryant holding his young daughter while wearing a Lakers jersey. Behind him is a basketball net and the rim has been illuminated to give the appearance of a halo over the fallen NBA star’s head.

The car owner told TMZ Sports that the paint job was done at X-Treme Graphics in Chicago shortly after the helicopter crash. Speaking to the outlet, the shop’s owner Steve Zielinski said it took his team two days to complete the paint job that was free of charge.

“I had to make sure it was good and not overdone,” Zielinksi added, “And we didn’t charge for it.”

After the car went viral from being shared by celebrities such as Ludacris, Carbonara said he intends to put the custom ride up for sale. He is asking $170,000 for the vehicle but in the interim says he plans to use it as much as possible by bringing it to events and featuring the car in music videos.

They brought out a Lambo honoring Kobe and Gigi to All-Star and it looks amazing ???? (via @ashleeonair, briancee_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ZM2GHpQCHj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2020

Not all fans are happy with the paint job as some have accused Carbonara of exploiting the tragic deaths. Some voiced their displeasure in replies to a Sports Center Twitter post showcasing the car.

“I kind of get the feeling it really isn’t bout Kobe anymore….was it ever,” one wrote.

Another Twitter user said the new paint job was simply made to make money and was not an earnest tribute.

“It’s an ADVERTISEMENT… NOT an Admiration! Shameful,” the Twitter user replied.