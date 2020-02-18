Young Bae Rocks Racy Lace-Up Swimsuit At The Beach On Instagram

Young Bae from Black Ink Crew knows how to tantalize her 1.3 million Instagram followers and shared a super eye-catching update yesterday of herself in a racy swimsuit. The stunner stood along the shore and faced the camera straight-on, flaunting her curves in the flattering ensemble.

In the Instagram snap, the bombshell showed off her curvy figure in a cut-out swimsuit with mesh accents. She wore a black bikini top underneath to censor her chest, considering that without it, she would have left little to the imagination. The cutout left most of her chest showing including her underboob and dipped down to her belly button. The outside trim of the swimsuit was bright green and it had thick straps with white lettering on them. But what made the look even more risqué was the crotch area, which featured revealing lace-up accents overlaid on a rectangular patch of mesh fabric.

The beauty paired the swimsuit with a flowing black coverup that fell down her arms and blew in the wind dramatically to her right.

Young wore her hair down for the shot and her locks blew about with most of it falling behind her back. She didn’t wear her usual eyelash extensions, opting to go natural and wearing a little blush and pink lipstick. Her only visible accessory was her circular charm necklace that rested above her cleavage.

Behind her was the expansive ocean, and the skies were mostly covered with hazy clouds although some patches of blue sky peeked through here and there.

Her adoring fans took to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“Young is definitely blessed,” gushed an admirer, referring to her Instagram handle.

Others took note of her location.

“Welcome to Hawai’i Bae!!!! I love here as well on the Island. Be safe and have fun!!!!” exclaimed a supporter.

“@youngisblessed I know you are loving it! Good food and they probably all think your [sic] from the island I’m from Oahu. Miss it! Enjoy,” expressed a third social media user.

One follower had a question for the tattoo artist.

“How you getting your stomach so flat,” they wondered.

“By sucking it in,” responded Young, her comment receiving over 260 likes.

In addition, the sensation shared another swimsuit pic on December 6, 2019, that time a professional shot taken in a studio. Young wore a bright red bikini and laid on her stomach on a fuzzy coat. She completed her look with a pair of matching, glittering heels and accessorized with white gloves with red polka dots on them. She wore her hair in two side buns with bedazzled word hair clips and gave a sultry look with her lips parted.