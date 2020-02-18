Jordyn Woods Is ‘Done Apologizing To Kylie Jenner And They Reportedly Have A Non-Existent Relationship

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner reportedly won’t be mending their friendship one year after their infamous fallout.

Woods and Jenner have been on the outs with one another since February 2019. It was then that the model was accused of cheating with Tristan Thompson, who was the boyfriend of Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian at the time. Since the scandal, Woods hasn’t been seen with any member of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe and hasn’t interacted with Jenner publicly.

According to People, Woods is fine with where her relationship is with Jenner today. She has reportedly reached out to Jenner to apologize on several occasions, but to no avail from the Kylie Cosmetics CEO. After months of attempting to speak to Jenner, Woods is reportedly done reaching out and wants to move on from the situation.

“Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is,” a source shared. “She said what she had to say.”

The source continued to say that, instead of focusing on her friendship with Jenner ending, she has been putting her energy into her career. She recently appeared on an episode of Grown-ish, which marked her acting debut. She was also collaborating with several brands, including a line under Boohoo last year. She is reportedly working on new projects for 2020, and isn’t bothered by what is going on in her past relationships.

“She’s working. She had a stint on a TV show and she has a couple brand deals coming up,” says the source. “She’s not doing too, too much, but is staying busy.”

Woods seemed to redeem herself online after being accused of ruining Kardashian and Jenner’s relationship. While Woods did admit on Red Table Talk back in March 2019 that she didn’t tell Kardashian initially that Thompson had kissed her, which she publicly apologized for. Woods and Thompson’s interaction, however, wasn’t the first time that the NBA star was accused of cheating on Kardashian during their three-year relationship. Prior to the scandal with Woods, Thompson allegedly cheated on Kardashian while she was still pregnant with their daughter, True Thompson. During the initial news surrounding the scandal, Kardashian had expressed on her Twitter page that the scandal affected her more than Thompson’s passed alleged infidelities.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” Kardashian wrote during a series of tweets back in March 2019, per Elle.