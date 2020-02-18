Jordyn Woods Is Reportedly Done Apologizing To Kylie Jenner & Their Relationship Is Non-Existent

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner reportedly won’t be mending their friendship any time soon, even after a full year has passed since their infamous fallout.

Woods and Jenner have been on the outs with one another since February 2019, when the model was accused of cheating with Tristan Thompson, who was dating Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian at the time. Since the scandal, Woods hasn’t been seen with any member of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe and hasn’t interacted with Jenner publicly.

According to People, Woods is fine with her current relationship status with Jenner. She has reportedly reached out to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO to apologize on several occasions, but has received no response. After months of attempting to speak to her, Woods is reportedly done reaching out and wants to move on from the situation.

“Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is,” a source shared. “She said what she had to say.”

The source continued to say that, instead of focusing on her friendship with Jenner ending, she has been putting her energy into her career. She recently appeared on an episode of Grown-ish, which marked her acting debut. She’s also been collaborating with several brands, including a line under Boohoo last year. She is reportedly working on new projects for 2020 and isn’t bothered by her past relationships.

“She’s working. She had a stint on a TV show and she has a couple brand deals coming up,” reported the source. “She’s not doing too, too much, but is staying busy.”

Woods seemed to redeem herself online after being accused of ruining Kardashian and Jenner’s relationship. She did admit on Red Table Talk back in March 2019 that she didn’t tell Kardashian initially about Thompson’s kiss, which she publicly apologized for. Woods and Thompson’s interaction, however, wasn’t the first time the NBA star had been accused of cheating on Kardashian during their three-year relationship. Prior to the scandal with Woods, he allegedly cheated on Kardashian while she was still pregnant with their daughter, True Thompson. During the initial news surrounding the scandal, Kardashian expressed on her Twitter page that the scandal affected her more than Thompson’s passed alleged infidelities.

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” Kardashian wrote during a series of tweets back in March 2019, per Elle.