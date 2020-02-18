Colombian Fitness Model Diana Maux Shows Off Insane Quads In New Swimsuit Photo

Diana Maux posted a new update to her Instagram feed in which she showed off her insane legs to her 504,000 fans, and they are loving it.

On Monday, February 17, the Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media app to share a couple of snapshots of herself in a stylish swimsuit that showcased her incredible physique.

The photos showed Maux standing next to an art installation made of old-style TVs. The first two made up the phrase “slow down,” while the third, which was behind the model, said something else. The model stood with her legs apart, in a pose that put Maux’s powerful quads front and center.

As the geotag paired with the post revealed, Maux posed for the pictures in Slab City, an abandoned navy base turned off-grid home and alternative living community in the Sonoran Desert, California.

Maux rocked a one-piece swimsuit that boasted a series of fun prints in neon colors, including stars, hearts, arrows and words. The suit featured a classic cut with thick straps that went over the model’s shoulders. The swimwear had a high neckline, though its stretchy fabric clung to the model’s torso, showcasing her curvy chest.

The one-piece featured high-cut legs that came up to her waist, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed on her strong hips.

Maux completed her look with a pair of chunky lace up high-heeled black boots. She accessorized her outfit with a few dark bracelets on her right wrist.

In the first snapshot, the Latina beauty looked at the camera with intense eyes and a coquettish smile. Her blond highlighted hair was swept over to one side and styled down in natural waves that fell over her left shoulder. In the second photo, Maux tilted her head back, while tipping her hair back with her hand.

The post proved to be popular with her followers. In under a day of being published, the photos have attracted more than 4,800 likes and upwards of 220 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise Maux’s beauty and to express their admiration for the fitness model.

“You’re so amazing,” one user wrote, trailing the words with a couple of heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re a beast!” replied another one, topping off the comment with a few flex bicep emoji.

“Those legs of yours girl,” a third fan chimed in, including a heart-eyes emoji and a flexed bicep after the message.