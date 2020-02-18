Abigail Ratchford Goes Nude In NSFW Photo: ‘The Bare Necessities’

Abigail Ratchford left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram upload, posing completely naked in the risqué shot. The sexy snap seemed to be taken in a giant closet.

The 28-year-old model sat on a large, round cushion in the photo, leaning forward and covering part of her chest with one hand. She showed off some serious skin in the picture, her tanned body the focal point of the image. Abigail showcased her toned physique, specifically showing off her bust and derriere. Fans could see her nude body reflected in the mirror behind her.

As she leaned forward, Abigail stared at the camera with a seductive look on her face. Her licorice-colored locks were flipped over her head and tumbled down her chest in waves. She wore her makeup dark. Her brows were shaped and arched and framed her face. She appeared to wear black shadow on her lids, and her lashes were thick and curled upwards, touching her brow bone. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner. Her lips were lined with a dark rose red, and filled in with a lighter pink shade.

Her long nails were lacquered with a light gray polish. She wore black, strappy stilettos with a silver gem design on the heel.

Abigail’s caption was apropos of the photo, hinting with a winking face that all she needed were the clothes — or lack thereof — that she was wearing.

The brunette bombshell’s 9 million followers flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on Abigail’s birthday suit. While some opted to gush over the model by using drooling and heart-eye emoji, others left her lengthier messages.

Some followers joked around with the model.

“Outfit on point babe,” wrote a user, including a winking emoji.

“I know, right? Clothes are so overrated,” wrote a follower, in response to her caption.

Others were just stunned by Abigail’s look.

“You set the bar!” one fan exclaimed, following up their comment with several heart-eye emoji.

“Annndd I’m dead lol,” another fan joked, in awe of her beauty.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this is not the first time Abigail has gone naked in a photo shoot. Prior to this shot, she also posed entirely nude in a bed filled with rose petals, as well as the time she took fans behind the scenes of a naked shoot.

Most recently, the model posed in black leather lingerie, giving the picture a bondage vibe.