Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Figure In Barely-There Black Thong

Fitness model Katya Elise Henry flaunted her figure to her 6.9 million followers on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, February 18.

The brunette bombshell left very little to the imagination as she posed in a series of two photos for her millions of fans. The model opted for a black cropped hoodie as her top and a matching barely-there black thong as her bottom.

The hoodie, which came all the way up to the Instagram model’s chest, had no problem covering up Henry’s arms but did little to conceal any part of her abdomen area. The choice of the garment was suitable to display the model’s toned and tanned midriff.

The 25-year-old Minnesota-native paired the hoodie with a thong that looked like it was held up by strings of thread that are so thin, they were almost undetectable at first glance. The model pulled the strings of the thong up to her waist to flaunt her famous curves.

The stunner completed the look by sporting neutral makeup tones on her face, opting for a light pink lip and a light smokey eye. She wore her long, black hair down and swept it all over her right shoulder as to let the natural-waves cascade freely past her chest.

The model finished the look off by sporting long pink nails and minimalist-style rings on both of her thumbs.

In the first photo, Henry is looking upwards and away from the camera. She placed both of her hands onto the sides of her waist drawing further attention to her hourglass figure.

The second photo was much more risqué. The model posed in a side-profile that allowed her to show off much more of her curvaceous derrière. The thong was again barely detectable. Furthermore, in the second photo, the model had her long hair flowing down her back instead of over her shoulder. She had her arms pulled in towards her chest and lifted her right leg up to highlight more of her backside curves. She was once more looking upwards and away from the camera.

The Instagram model captioned the smoking-hot series with a warning, “don’t play w/ me.”

The photos got a massive seal of approval from Henry’s fans, garnering as much as 100,000 likes within the first 45 minutes of going live on Instagram. She had also received over 1,000 comments, with the number growing more every second.

“Such a beauty,” fellow Instagram model Casi Davis wrote.

“This should be illegal. Bruh. How are you real,” another user questioned via a comment.

“You are phenomenal, body soul and spirit goals,” a third admirer added.

“You’re one a billion,” a fourth user commented.

This is hardly the first time the Instagram model has shared a daring picture in a barely-there thong. Just a few weeks ago she wowed her millions of followers with a picture in white intimates, per The Inquisitr.