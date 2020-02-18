Polish Model Veronica Bielik Shows Off Stretches In Sports Bra And Leggings In New Photos

Veronica Bielik shared a hot new update to her Instagram account that has her 2.6 million fans drooling over her body.

On Tuesday, February 18, the Polish bombshell took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of snapshots of herself in a workout set that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure.

For the photo, Bielik stood in well lit room right in front of a large window. The blond model was doing a few simple stretched, which showcased her toned body. According to the geotag paired with the post, the pictures were taken in Warsaw, Poland, though Bielik did not share the specific location.

In her caption, Bielik asked her followers whether they would choose 30 minutes of cuddles or 30 minutes of stretching in the morning, if they had the option. She also asked them to choose their favorite picture out of the three she included in the slideshow.

Bielik rocked a two-piece in a light grayish olive shade from Alo Yoga’s new collection, as she revealed in the caption. On her upper body, the model had on a sports bra with thick straps that went over her shoulders. In addition, the top also boasted another set of straps that attached in the middle and met the other straps behind the neck.

Bielik teamed her top with a pair of matching yoga pants that sat just over her navel area, hugging her slender midsection. The leggings also clung to her lower body tightly, embracing her toned legs while highlighting her strong hips. The bottoms featured textured patterns on the thighs, which is a signature trait of Alo Yoga leggings.

Bielik wore her gold blond hair in a middle part and styled down. Her large, loose waves fell over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest. The model completed her look by wearing dark makeup on her eyes, which added extra depth to her gaze.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within just a few hours of being published, the photos have attracted more than 56,400 likes and upwards of 850 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty, and also to answer the questions posed in her caption.

“What a fabulous picture,” one user raved, trailing the words with clapping hands.

“Stretching and cuddles just after,” replied another, including a few smileys at the end of the comment.

“You look wonderful,” a third user chimed in, topping off the message with a heart-eyes emoji and a smiley blowing a heart kiss.