Eve Torres Blasts President Trump: ‘We Haven’t Forgotten About Your P**** Grabbing, Mr. President’

Former WWE Divas champion, Eve Torres Gracie, took to Instagram to share an unexpected Presidents Day discussion yesterday. In it, the former wrestler revealed that President Donald Trump was among the few out of many men she’s taken pictures with throughout her life who grabbed her so forcefully.

“Happy Presidents Day. ⁣I look forward to having a president who doesn’t grope or objectify women. I have taken pictures with thousands of men at military bases, at WWE events, and signings and very few have grabbed me and pulled me in as forcefully as he did without knowing me. Of course, at the time, I believed it was my job to be eye candy in a photo for this supposed billionaire, and play along. It is actually hard for me to see that photo because it reminds me of my beliefs about my worth at the time,” wrote Eve.

In her post, Eve shared a picture of herself, a photo of Donald Trump grabbing her alongside several other women, and a step by step video for Creepy Hug Defenses to employ in such situations. At the end of her post, the mother of two sons also included that putting the details out there on social media had been hard, and then she also told President Trump that women hadn’t forgotten about his infamous “p*ssy grabbing.”

More than 16,000 Instagram user’s hit the “like” button in support of Eve’s post. Plus, nearly 900 people also took the time to leave a message for her in the replies section. Some of those include current WWE wrestlers like Sasha Banks. Actor Terry Crews and actress Ellen Hollman also replied in support. Among the post’s likes are WWE stars Bayley, Nikki Cross, Renee Young, and Peyton Royce.

According to a UPROXX report, the photograph that Eve shared of herself next to Trump was from 2009. It was taken in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during an appearance by the now U.S. president at WWE Raw. The other women who appeared in the picture are Nikki and Brie Bella, Maryse, Kelly Kelly, and Maria Kanellis. So far, none of those women have accused the president of grabbing them inappropriately.

The last time Eve appeared on WWE TV was in 2018 during the WWE Evolution pre-show panel. As for Trump, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013 for his appearances in various fights and events.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Kaitlyn revealed details about a botched match in 2013 against Eve that Kaitlyn wasn’t supposed to win.