Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In Throwback Snap To Her Prom

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who is the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, thrilled her 7.6 million Instagram followers with a throwback to when she was an 18-year-old attending prom. Tracee frequently shares shots of her fashion-forward outfits when she’s attending industry events, but the peek back into her past proved she always had a strong sense of style.

The post that Tracee shared featured a triple Instagram update that showcased the ensemble from multiple angles. In the first snap, Tracee stood in front of a patterned sectional sofa in a neutral space. A large window behind her was covered in blinds, and Tracee struck a simple pose for the camera.

The stunner rocked a dark gray dress with a figure-hugging silhouette that skimmed over her curves without being too tight. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders and the look featured a modest neckline that revealed little more than a glimpse of her collar bones.

Though the dress itself was quite simple, Tracee added her own flair with the accessories. She rocked a chunky gold bangle, a pair of statement earrings, and some flat shoes with ankle straps. She flashed a big smile at the camera in the shot.

For the second snap, Tracee moved to an area that looked more like a kitchen, and had a bit more fun with her pose. She tangled her hands in her hair, which was loose and styled to embrace her natural texture, and she popped her booty out as she smiled for the camera. The picture was slightly blurry on one side, but Tracee shared the snap nonetheless. She finished off the post with a third shot of the chic prom look, which she clarified in the caption was from Giorgio Armani.

Tracee’s followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning snap, and the post received over 1,150 comments within just two hours. It also racked up over 126,100 likes from her eager fans, including a like from model Lily Aldridge.

“You. Have. Not. Aged,” one fan said, followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

Another fan referenced an earlier role of Tracee’s, and said “looks like Joan on the first episode of Girlfriends when she was celebrating her birthday. Literally you don’t age.”

“You’ve always been so chic and I love it,” one fan added.

“Always been a mood!” another follower said.

Tracee frequently shares snaps of her stunning ensembles when she’s ready to hit the red carpet. This year for the Oscars, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee rocked a bold gold gown with a plunging neckline that highlighted her assets. The look served up some major drama and had her giving off goddess vibes.