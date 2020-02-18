Kyle Richards Says She Hopes To Still Be In ‘A Good Place’ With Her Sister Kim After Tell-All Book Comes Out

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star admits she doesn't know what to expect when her sister's memoir drops.

Kyle Richards says she doesn’t know much about the book her sister Kim Richards is writing, but that she hopes it won’t negatively impact their relationship.

The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told People she was surprised to find out that Kim was writing a memoir, The Whole Truth: The Reality of It All.

“I didn’t really know about the book,” Kyle said. “I mean, she started saying she was working on, you know, something and I didn’t really — I don’t really know a lot about it. All I know is we’re in a good place, so hopefully, we’re going to stay there. …Let’s hope we stay at that! Let’s hope it just stays there. That’s all I keep saying.”

Kyle also revealed that the description of the book, which describes Kim as “a show pony as a child star,” ” a disposable object as a wife,” and “a whipping post as a sister” caught the family off guard.

“She was a little taken aback, too,” Kyle said, adding that she doesn’t want to speak for Kim or their older sister, Kathy Hilton.

While she doesn’t know what to expect, Kyle said she is “going to have to read it” and that she’s “very curious” about Kim’s book.

Fans of the famous family know that the sisters have had major beef over the years. The first season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ended with Kim alleging that Kyle stole “her house,” and Kyle shutting her down by outing her as an alcoholic. The sisters’ volatile relationship was documented in the early seasons of the Bravo reality show until Kim’s departure in 2015.

More family drama ensued in 2018 when Kyle created and produced the scripted drama series American Woman, which was inspired by the former child stars’ life growing up in the 1970s with their divorced mom, Kathleen Dugan. Kyle reportedly had a strained relationship with her sisters Kim and Kathy while the personal project was in production.

At the time, Kyle told The Los Angeles Times that she intended American Woman to be “a love letter” to her late mom, Kathleen, but she also emphasized that the show was a fictionalized version of her childhood and featured “two sisters, not three.”

The sisters ultimately worked through their differences and came out stronger than ever.

Kim, whose difficult life has included divorce, deaths, and drug and alcohol addiction, previously told Page Six it was not easy for her to relive her painful past while writing the book. The mom of four was a successful child star before her reality TV fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It is unclear when The Whole Truth will be released. The original description of the book on publisher Harper Collins’ originally listed an April 2020 release date, but it has since been removed.

Kim is not the first Richards sister to write a tell-all. In 2011, Kyle published her memoir, Life Is Not a Reality Show: Keeping It Real With the Housewife Who Does It All.