UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Red Silky Slip: ‘Club Bed’

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap taken while she was in bed, in a skimpy ensemble that showed plenty of skin. Arianny included Los Angeles, California in the geotag of the post, and was photographed in a colorful and eclectic bedroom.

The bed she was perched on had an upholstered headboard, and though the comforter was a crisp white with a navy trim, pillows with a few different colors and patterns were visible on the bed behind her. The wall behind the bed featured three abstract pictures in gold frames, and a copper lamp was positioned towards one side of the frame.

However, despite all the interesting decor pieces in the frame, the focal point was Arianny in her revealing attire. The stunner wore a red slip from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose pieces she has worn on her Instagram page before. The slip was crafted from a silky material that clung to her curves without being too tight. Two thin straps stretched across her upper back, and then tied lower down her back, leaving plenty of skin exposed.

Arianny positioned her body in a way that hid the front of the slip, so fans weren’t able to see just how much cleavage the skimpy look revealed. However, the hem barely came a few inches down her thighs, and the look had a majorly seductive vibe.

Arianny’s long locks tumbled down one shoulder, and she rocked bare feet in the photo. The only accessory she wore was a pair of silver statement earrings. Her beauty look was neutral, with a soft nude lip and long lashes. She glanced over her shoulder in the shot, giving the camera a sultry look.

Arianny’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot snap, and the post received over 9,400 likes within just one hour. It also received 151 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the sexy look.

“Everything about this is flawless!” one follower commented.

Another, who loved the bold hue of Arianny’s ensemble, added “love you in red.”

“You are so fabulous,” another fan said.

One follower commented that Arianny “took it to another level with this one.”

The stunner loves to flaunt her curves in revealing Fashion Nova ensembles. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she treated her fans to a post-Valentine’s Day snap in which she rocked a pink crop top that showed off plenty of cleavage. She held a lollipop in one hand and paired the shot with a flirtatious caption.