Colombian Fitness Model Luz Elena Echeverria Flaunts Figure Three Months After Giving Birth In New Post

Luz Elena Echeverria, also known as Lucecita Echeverria, wants her followers to see the reality of her post-baby journey, and not just the Instagram version.

Because of that, the Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media app on Tuesday, February 18, to post a video of how she looked three months after giving birth to her baby boy.

The clip showed Echeverria in a swimming pool as she went up its ladder. The camera captured the entire process in slow motion, allowing plenty of time to get a good glimpse of her body. In the caption written in Spanish, the brunette bombshell revealed that the video was shot on January 4, when she was three months postpartum.

Echeverria went on to say that looks different now, but she wanted her fans to see that there was a process into getting where she is today. The fitness model also made sure to point out that new moms retain water and a few extra pounds for several months afterwards.

In the video, Echeverria rocked a two-piece bathing suit that featured the colors, stripes and stars of the United States flag. On her upper body, she had on a bikini top with two thick straps that tied on the back and another that went behind her neck. The front of the bra is not fully visible, given that she had her back to the camera. However, a glimpse of the side showed that it was super small and bared a bit of Echeverria’s underboob.

Echeverria teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms boasting thick straps that sat high on her sides, showcasing her voluptuous hips. The bikini had a thong bottom that bared the model’s booty, putting it at the center of the video.

The fitness bombshell wore her dark hair down as its straight strands cascaded down to her derriere. Throwout the clip, Echeverria looked back a few times, smiling for the camera as she grabbed her backside.

Unsurprisingly, her fans loved the post. Within just a few hours, the video has been viewed more than 22,300 times, garnering upwards of 4,500 likes and over 300 comments. Users of the social media platform flocked to the comments section to praise her progress and to shower Echeverria with compliments and emoji. As usual, most of the comments were written in Echeverria’s native Spanish.

“[G]orgeous babe,” one user wrote in English, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“[L]atina heat,” replied another one, adding a few fire emoji at the end of the comment.