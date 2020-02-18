NeNe Leakes Reportedly Thinks The Feud With Kenya Moore Is To Make Her Look Like A ‘Villain’ On ‘RHOA’

NeNe Leakes is reportedly tired of the way she is being portrayed during her ongoing feud with Kenya Moore.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars have been going back and forth since their argument during Season 11. Things between the two stars have escalated to the point where they almost had a physical altercation in Season 12. According to Hollywood Life, it’s the last few episodes of RHOA, particularly after their trip to Greece, that has Leakes upset as of late. She is reportedly tired of being portrayed as a “villain” on the show and blames Moore for how she is viewed by the Bravo hit’s fans.

“NeNe feels like Kenya is set on being the queen of RHOA and she feels she’s frustrated that this will never happen with herself on the show,” a source shared. “NeNe feels like no matter what, when cameras are rolling, she keeps making calculated attempts at making her the villain while pushing her buttons to try to turn fans and the network against her.”

Moore has said before that it was time for Leakes to make her exit from RHOA. Over the years of her having a peach on RHOA, Moore had reached out to Leakes to build on their friendship. However, Leakes did things around the time she was pregnant with her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, that made her no longer want to have a relationship with the Glee actress.

Leakes, however, did attempt to reach out to Moore and several other cast mates on the series before they began filming Season 12 in summer 2019. Leakes reportedly wanted to mend fences with the other ladies and put their past drama behind them. The attempted bond with Moore was reportedly one that couldn’t be fixed before or after the recent season.

“Things with Kenya have really never been good, so she wanted to be the bigger person and she tried several times but to no avail. She wanted to do this in private away from the cameras so there was less drama between them going into things,” a source shared.

While Moore is Leakes’ biggest enemy on RHOA, she isn’t her only one. The actress also had a falling-out with Cynthia Bailey in Season 11, which has resurfaced in Season 12. The fallout began after Leakes felt Bailey purposely invited Moore to her Seagrams launch, which Leakes also attended. Although the two didn’t speak for much of Season 12, they had a face-to-face conversation about their friendship during the latest episode of RHOA, which aired on Sunday, February 16, per MSN.