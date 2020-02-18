Harry Styles Was Reportedly Robbed At Knifepoint In London On Valentine’s Day

Harry Styles was reportedly robbed at knifepoint while in London on Valentine’s Day, reports Mirror Online. According to the report, the singer was enjoying a night out in Hampstead when he was threatened by an assailant. The suspect allegedly took out a knife and threatened Styles with it. He willingly handed over the money and luckily avoided being harmed.

“He actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though it left him very shaken up afterwards,” said a source from the outlet.

The source also noted that the former One Direction member is currently going through a hard time as the alleged mugging occurred just hours before his ex-girlfriend, former Love Island host Caroline Flack, was found deceased in her London flat. The controversial relationship began in 2011 when Styles was only 17-years-old, and Flack was 31. The couple met when he was a contestant on The X Factor, and Flack was hosting the spinoff, The Xtra Factor.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to Mirror Online that the incident was being investigated and no arrests have been made as of yet.

Despite several recent shake-ups in Styles’s life, he is currently attending the Brit Awards 2020 at the O2 London Arena. He was spotted walking the red carpet wearing a black ribbon that is believed to symbolize his mourning over Flack. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer is nominated for several awards, including Best British Album and Best British Male Solo Artist. Styles is also set to perform at the ceremony.

Styles has yet to publically comment on Flack’s death or on the robbery. However, Daily Mail reports that his mother, Anne Twist, did tweet her condolences in light of Flack’s suicide.

Fans on social media have expressed their concern over the singer’s wellbeing and mental health in light of the recent traumatic events. A few of his admirers expressed hopes that he had a solid circle of support surrounding him to get him through the difficult mourning period and the shock of being threatened at knifepoint.

Harry Styles wears black ribbon at BRIT Awards 2020 after ex Caroline Flack’s death #Brits2020https://t.co/JP00LhZLqz pic.twitter.com/IeWAb9lw9W — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 18, 2020

“What an awful weekend for #HarryStyles – robbed at knifepoint and a personal tragedy hours later…. then a performance at the #Brits2020 – not sure if I could hold it together, if that was me,” tweeted Crystal Darche.

“I read a news about Harry being mugged at knifepoint i hope [he] didnt get too shaken up i hope you’re alright, @Harry_Styles. Please stay safe always,” wrote one concerned fan.

