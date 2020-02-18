China Sees Reduction In Coronavirus Deaths, WHO Urges Caution

The World Health Organization released new figures on the deadly coronavirus originating in Wuhan, China, suggesting rates of infection may be falling for the first time since January. Despite these numbers, the WHO cautioned that the data should still be viewed with caution.

Chinese officials reported 1,886 new cases, marking the first time the daily figure has fallen below 2,000 since January 30, Reuters reported. This update brings the total number of cases in mainland China to 72,436. The newly-released figures also indicate a daily death toll of 98, the first time the number of new deaths has dropped below 100 since February 11, which places total fatalities at 1,868.

While the United States has been largely spared, with The New York Times reporting just 15 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, there have been 827 cases of the disease and five deaths outside China, according to the Reuters report. While transmission can occur from contact with infected surfaces or objects, similar to the flu virus, the main conduit is person-to-person contact.

There have been 92 cases of human-to-human transmission of the virus in 12 countries outside China, but the WHO does not have sufficient data to make meaningful comparisons between how the virus has spread in China versus the rest of the world.

The data “appears to show a decline in new cases,” said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, but statistical indications of a slowdown “must be interpreted very cautiously.”

“We have not seen sustained local transmission of coronavirus except in specific circumstances like the Diamond Princess cruise ship,” Tedros told Reuters, referring to the cruise ship detained off a port in Japan, where hundreds onboard were quarantined after falling ill.

China says the drop in new cases can be attributed to aggressive government efforts to curb travel and commerce to stem the spread of the virus beyond central Hubai province and its capital, Wuhan.

While it’s still too early to predict the decline of the epidemic, officially known as COVID-19, the numbers may suggest the disease is being “brought under control,” said Mark Woolhouse, a professor of infectious disease at the University of Edinburgh in the U.K.

“It may be that the epidemic is simply running its natural course, and is starting to run out of new people to infect. It could also be that the unprecedented public health measures introduced in China are having the desired effect.”

As of Tuesday, over half of China’s population is facing new travel restrictions, according to The New York Times, and at least 150 million people are under government restrictions limiting how often they can leave their homes.