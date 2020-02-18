Rapper Boosie Badazz Attacks Dwyane Wade Over Transgender Child, Says ‘Don’t Cut His D*ck Off, Bro’

The rapper posted a video rant saying Wade has 'gone too far.'

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have been given a lot of public praise for how gracefully they have handled Zaya Wade coming out as transgender, but there have been some negative responses. Rapper Boosie Badazz recently posted a video blasting the former Miami Heat player for allowing his child to identify as transgender, and warned the parent to not “cut his dick off.”

The Louisiana-born rapper has enjoyed immense success in recent years, and seen his online following grow. He posted a video rant to his nearly seven million Instagram followers earlier today alleging that Wade has “gone too far” in what he allows his 12-year-old to do.

In the minute-long video the Boosie Blues Cafe rapper films himself in a white tee shirt and starts off by saying he needs to get something off his chest then voices his extreme displeasure with Wade’s parenting.

“Dwyane Wade, you gone too f*cking far, dawg,” Boosie Badazz says.

The “Nasty Tasty” rapper continually mentions how young the former NBA player’s child is. He is concerned the child has not been given enough time to figure out their sexual identity.

“That is a male. At 12, they don’t even know what they next meal gon’ be,” Boosie Badazz adds, “They don’t have sh*t figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his dick be gone.”

He reiterates that the basketball legend has mishandled the situation and voices how upset he would be if Wade allowed his child to get gender reassignment surgery. The 37-year-old says he is fine with the preteen being homosexual but he is bothered by the young Wade wearing women’s clothing.

“Don’t cut his dick off, bruh. Like, bruh, for real, if he gon’ be gay, let him be gay. But don’t cut his dick off, bruh. Don’t—and dress him as a woman, dawg.”

Boosie Badazz mentions one more time that Wade’s child is only 12-years-old and should not be making their own decisions. The rapper warns the father-of-four to not let the child do anything drastic.

“Don’t cut his f*cking dick off,” he adds one more time.

The post has over 545,000 views in just two hours. Many of the comments from Boosie Badazz’s followers have been positive with them praising him for posting the video.

This is not the first notable figure to bash Wade and Union for supporting Zaya’s decision. Ex-NFL star Larry Johnson wrote a blistering tweet last week attacking the couple.

Both Union and Wade’s oldest son, Zaire have made heartfelt online posts supporting Zaya’s decision.