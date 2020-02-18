Harvey Weinstein Sexual Abuse Case: Jury Begins Deliberation As Prosecution Claims Tampering From ‘Newsweek’

The jury in Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual assault trial has begun deliberations on Tuesday, according to CNN. In what is shaping up to be a landmark case for the #MeToo movement, Weinstein’s verdict may be instrumental in the question of power dynamics and consent that has rarely been considered from a legal standpoint.

The deliberations began amid accusations from the prosecution of potential jury tampering from the defense. On Sunday, Newsweek published an op-ed written by Weinstein’s lead attorney, Donna Rotunno, who urged the jurors in his trial to “look past the headlines” and “to do what they know is right and was expected of them from the moment they were called upon to serve their civic duty in a court of law.”

“The facts are the facts. Harvey Weinstein is innocent. His fate hangs in the balance, and the world is watching,” Rotunno penned in her opinion piece.

The prosecution objected to the publication of the article, accusing the defense of attempting to sway the jury.

“If this is conduct that is allowed to persist in the courtroom, we are all lost,” Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi said, accusing Rotunno of violating judicial behavior.

For his part, Justice James Burke took no immediate action concerning the article, simply cautioning the attorneys to refrain from speaking to the press. He also directly addressed Weinstein, advising the former producer “against the tentacles of your public relations juggernaut,” as reported in Variety.

Despite the potential tampering of the jury, the group of seven men and five women began to deliberate on Tuesday. After just 40 minutes of consideration, a “lengthy note” was sent to the court, asking for a variety of legal definitions for terms used in the charges, why different statues of limitations existed for different crimes, and questions to clarify the verdict, per CNN.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

Weinstein has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of rape, and two counts of predatory sexual assault. Although a total of six women testified against the Hollywood mogul, only two of the women — Jessica Mann and Miriam Haley — have accusations that fall within the statute of limitations. Haley testified that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex, while Mann stated he raped her while the two were in an abusive relationship.

Testimony from the four other women was allowed by Justice Burke to establish a pattern of behavior, including for predatory sexual assault, a charge that could come with a life sentence if Weinstein is convicted of that particular crime. A predatory sexual assault charge stems from a forced act that was fought against by the victim, which the prosecution attempted to establish when actress Annabella Sciorra took the stand. She described an incident where Weinstein forced himself into her apartment and raped her while she fought against him.

These deliberations come after closing arguments by both the prosecution and the defense. The defense attempted to clear Weinstein’s name by stating the claims stripped “adult women of common sense, autonomy and responsibility,” as reported by The Inquisitr.

The prosecution argued that Weinstein is indeed a rapist and a serial predator who used his position of wealth and power to coerce women into having sex with him.